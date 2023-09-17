A resident of the town of Begur (Girona) located an overturned van, at 6:00 this Sunday, on a ramp in the small port of Aiguafreda cove. The neighbor has contacted 112 and the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Local Police have approached the location. Inside the vehicle there were 76 bales with a total of 2,300 kilos of hashish.

The Criminal Investigation Area of ​​the Mossos d’Esquadra of Girona has taken charge of the investigation. According to sources close to the case, a boat must have transported the bales of drugs to the Aiguafreda cove and the white van came so close to the water to the point that it overturned.

According to the same sources, the people who were supposed to drive the van, upon seeing it overturn, have left the scene.

The investigation is open and the bundles of drugs have been transferred to police stations. The van is for rent and the Mossos d’Esquadra agents already know the identity of the individual who has rented the vehicle.

