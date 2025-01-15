Mexican drug trafficker Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, had his third hearing before a New York court this Wednesday
Mexican drug trafficker Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, had his third hearing before a New York court this Wednesday. The boss reported that he will retain Frank Pérez as his lawyer, who also represents his son, Vicente Zambada Niebla, alias “El…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#drug #trafficker #Mayo #Zambada #collaborate #Justice #Department #point #fingers #López #Obrador
Leave a Reply