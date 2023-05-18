The alleged drug trafficker Francisco Tejón, powerful leader of the Castaña gang, ended up wounded in the leg this morning after being shot during a shootout in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz). Along with him, 44, a 34-year-old man whose identity has not been released has also received another shot in the same area. The National Police is now looking for the author of the shots, after Isco Tejón himself notified and helped identify the attacker.

The events occurred after 6.15 this Thursday on Avenida del Burgo de La Línea, as confirmed by the police in a brief statement. The event occurred as a result of a brawl that took place in the early morning of that same day at the fair in the neighboring town of Los Barrios. There, the agents already had to intervene to dissolve the fight. Among those involved was the older brother of the Castañas, according to the local newspaper. Area and EL PAÍS has confirmed the investigation with sources close to it.

It was Isco Tejón himself who called 091 to report the event that had already occurred in La Línea. In addition, both he and the other injured person collaborated in the identification of the alleged attacker, who the police are trying to locate. The agents currently have “an extensive search device to try to locate the author, for now his whereabouts are unknown after leaving his home this morning”, as confirmed by the police who, for now, have evaded giving more details of the event. .

The Castaña gang is not going through its best moment. Since last April, the Algeciras headquarters of the Provincial Court has tried more than 150 people in the largest macro-cause against drug traffickers in the south, of which some 70 accepted compliance agreements. Isco Tejón is not being investigated in this case, but his older brother Antonio is, accused of being the leader of an organization that shipped hashish off the coast of Morocco.

Both brothers, known as “the kings of hashish” and to whom investigators in the area attribute a fortune of 30 million euros to him, did sit together in the dock in the trial of the Operation Ronald. What was the first of the major trials after the police cordon established by the Government in the Campo de Gibraltar since mid-2018 ended in nothing. In November 2022, the court of the Provincial Court freed those investigated from the main causes that were accused of them. Precisely the only one who ended up sentenced to a sentence of three years and one month was Isco himself, but only for the possession of 5.1 kilos of hashish in a house that was considered his property.

It is not the first time that Isco has generated headlines that go beyond his criminal activity. After being investigated in 2016 by Operation Ronal and being in search and capture for almost two years, he dared to participate in the Candela reggaeton video clip while he was on the run from Justice. It happened in 2018 and the police interpreted it as an act of bravado, which he denied when he turned himself in to the agents months later.

The Castaña gang —although both brothers have always maintained that they work separately— became so powerful in the Campo de Gibraltar that they were able to gain the trust of Moroccan hashish producers and control much of the drug they used. entered through the province of Cádiz. The latest raids have greatly reduced the movement capacity of this organization, although anti-narcotics investigators believe that they are still active.