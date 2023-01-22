President Joseph Biden brought in his portfolio of pending issues to the X Summit of the Mexico-EU-Canada Trade Agreement the issue of drug trafficking and especially the entry into US territory and consumption of fentanyl, one of the most lethal drugs that has caused the most than 200,000 deaths from overdose in the last two years.

Fentanyl comes from Mexico and China and is in great need in the medical sector because it is used as a legal pain drug like morphine, but its circulation has grown on the streets illegally and is used as a drug among addicts. The San Diego Union newspaper recently published a report on drug use in the California border area and illustrated it with photographs of users walking like zombies in the streets and urban areas where users go to die.

The drug issue is no longer a matter of police note that is usually disdained in European newspapers. The problem is much bigger: political, social, bilateral, and above all –and most notably– corruption.

The evaluations of the DEA –the US anti-narcotics agency– from 2005 to date reveal one of the most important problems that the United States has faced with Mexico: drug smuggling crosses the border between the two nations and is easily distributed. of the 50 American States. But the most important issue lies in the accusation of that office: nine Mexican drug cartels control smuggling, distribution within the US, sale on the streets in more than 3,000 cities, and money laundering, making the drug issue the number one national security, public health and foreign policy priority of the White House.

The problem of drug trafficking in the United States is driven primarily by a fact that the US government acknowledges, but against which it has no aggressive strategy: drug use among the US population is 9%, but measured only by attention as addictions in the health system; However, some consumer surveys reveal that just over 70% of American society requests drugs for personal consumption, but they are left out of official accounting because they do not generate addiction care in the public health system, although they do in the community. private hospitals.

That is the center of the problem: meeting the demand of almost 30 million people who consume drugs in a situation of medical addiction generates a demand that has multiplied the criminal gangs dedicated to the production, trafficking and distribution of drugs; and the number of consumers outside the health system grows by those who use drugs once or many times without reaching police offices or public hospitals.

The economist and Nobel Prize winner Milton Friedman came to request the legalization of the drug based on the economic law that states that the demand determines the supply, but opening the debate not assumed in the United States that the demand for drugs must be controlled if the high levels of requests for narcotic drugs from consumers who resort to any mechanism to have access to drugs and who prohibit drug gangs are to be reduced.

The US government, however, has refused to fight directly against drugs, based on the criteria of people’s right to use them without radical prohibitions, although hardly punishing trafficking.

The issue of gangs that traffic and sell drugs is a problem of national security and foreign policy. DEA reports indicate that nine Mexican cartels have established growing cells within US territory and are the ones that control drug smuggling and distribution and above all dominate retail sales on US streets, but to date there have been no There has been some direct operation to combat and cancel them. The American administrations have been satisfied with the imprisonment of some major drug lords –among them the famous Chapo Guzmán and recently his son Ovidio Guzmán López–, but without dismantling the criminal structure of the cartels within the United States .

In 2011, President Barack Obama pulled a letter out of his hat: the blame for drug trafficking in the United States and consumption lies with the Mexican cartels in Mexico, and he then created a program to combat “transnational criminal organizations,” demanding to Mexico the persecution and dismantling of cartels, but without any action against the cells of those Mexican criminal groups that are based within US territory.

The eve of President Biden’s arrival in Mexico at the X Summit of the Mexico-EU-Canada Treaty, the Mexican government arrested Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of El Chapo and in charge of the fentanyl production and smuggling area, for extradition purposes. but without taking any decision to dismantle the Sinaloa Cartel; that is, they imprisoned the boss, but they left the drug production and trafficking structure running.

As long as the Government of the United States does not decide to combat drug use among its society and continues to assume the focus of the right to consume, the number of those affected by drugs will continue to grow, but in an outstanding way, this demand will become a supply factor on the part of of the current cartels or of other gangs that have an easy time getting the drug and distributing the wall for retail consumption.

Due to the damage that the use of fentanyl is generating, the drug is becoming a new horseman of the American apocalypse.

