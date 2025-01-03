The announcement by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to promote a law against the illegal consumption of cannabis products is an idea that has been around for some time. Researchers dedicated to the fight against drug trafficking warn ABC that it is increasingly easier for anyone to buy gummies with this substance not only on the Internet, but in street stores. And, among its consumers, there are minors.

This spring, an elderly woman found a bag with this type of trinkets on a bench in Móstoles. The Ministry of Health detected two cases of poisoning for reasons of this nature in a very short time. and the National Police It is not outside what happens. “People who are harmed are not as harmed as if they smoked a joint, but worse, because there are parts of the gummies that have a very high THC, they spray them with large quantities,” explains an expert agent.

THC is nothing other than tetrahydrocannabinol, which in practice is the concentration of this toxic substance, a chemical product that releases dopamine and gives a feeling of euphoria. Until not long ago, the percentage allowed in cannabis products for sale to the public was 0.2%, but it has been raised to 0.3%. Well, both online and in some of the so-called ‘green’ or ‘grow shops’ it is easy to find edible products with 12.5% ​​and up to 15% THC. And little or nothing is done against it.

They circulate with total impunity as if they had sedative and medicinal effects. With ads like this: «Our CBD THC gummies are powerful and require sensible consumption. You can’t take a THC candy like a pack of Dragibus. We recommend 1 to 2 gummies a day maximum. It is better to start with small doses and adjust them as you feel. Just in case, on that same website, they clarify: «In Europe, the sale of products with THC varies from one country to another, especially with regard to its levels and its recreational or medicinal use. In some countries, cannabis is legalized and sold in specialized dispensaries or coffee shops. What they do not clarify is that this is not the case of Spain.









Although, “they occur especially in Europe,” explain police sources, “the problem is that there is permissiveness in society, without taking into account the many psychiatric problems they generate, for example in adolescence.” It is not just the gummies, but the vapers that are loaded with these cannabis, another of the workhorses of the regional legislation that the Community of Madrid wants to carry out.

«These products arrive prepared from other countries, normally from Northern Europe, Holland, Poland… And they are sold in specialized stores with products for growing marijuana. What’s more, the world’s largest fair for this type of thing is held in Catalonia. In Spain, we are the largest producers of marijuana on the continent and the largest importers of hashish, which comes from Morocco. There is a lot of demand,” our informants point out.