The visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow is extremely important for the Karabakh settlement, since only an armistice remains in the region and humanitarian problems have not been resolved … This is how political scientists commented on Izvestia results of negotiations between the President of the Russian Federation and the head of the Armenian government held on April 7 in the Kremlin. The politicians discussed not only the NKR – Vladimir Putin, for example, expressed the hope that Moscow and Yerevan would soon restore the trade turnover affected by the pandemic. And Nikol Pashinyan announced his intention to purchase the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the republic needs more than 1 million doses. The head of the Russian Federation promised to help in this matter. Political analysts remind that Nikol Pashinyan’s trip to Moscow also has a pre-election connotation, since the electorate needs to demonstrate the proximity of Moscow and Yerevan.

Exit paths

The last time Nikol Pashinyan flew to Moscow on January 11 for a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan … Then the politicians spent several hours looking for common ground on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. The situation in the region, whose ownership Yerevan and Baku have disputed for many years, has exacerbated after the outbreak of hostilities on September 27, 2020. They managed to stop them only after a month and a half thanks to the mediating role of the Russian Federation, which was able to force the parties to sit down at the negotiating table.

On November 9, Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire, and also agreed on the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. Despite the fact that the sounds of gunfire have died down lately, it is still a long way to a complete settlement of the crisis. Therefore, the meeting of the President of Russia with the Prime Minister of Armenia, which took place on Wednesday, could not do without the topic of Nagorno-Karabakh. By the way, the handshake of the politicians was preceded by a telephone conversation between the defense ministers of the two countries, dedicated to this particular problem.

Nichol In the open part of the talks, Pashinyan stressed that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in the region “is becoming a major factor in stability and security.” … However, one of the unresolved problems remains the issue of detainees.

– As we have repeatedly discussed, according to the statement of November 9, all hostages, prisoners of war, and other detainees should be returned to their homeland, but, unfortunately, we still have detainees in Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said.

According to experts, the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Moscow is extremely important for the Karabakh settlement, since the conflict has not gone anywhere.

– It is not allowed, the status of Artsakh (the self-name of Nagorno-Karabakh. – “Izvestia”) is not defined, as are the final borders. There is a humanitarian, very serious, problem – return of detained persons. And it is very important that this issue was raised. The role of Russia in the Karabakh settlement is key, and everyone understands that the political process of settlement in the future should be continued, ”Armenian political scientist Johnny Melikyan told Izvestia.

Regular contacts of the President of Russia with both sides of the conflict bring closer the moment when the two republics will be able to finally resolve the problem. However, it is too early to talk about negotiations on the political track, said Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

– Now is the time to implement economic and infrastructural agreements … It is about unblocking various routes in the region, opening corridors, railways and so on. These issues require solutions and are vital for all parties. And most importantly, in the future, this can facilitate a political settlement. Blood no longer sheds, and human lives are saved with the help of Russian peacekeepers. The economy is capable of giving impetus to political decisions, – the deputy explained to Izvestia.

The current talks between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan have once again shown that Russia and Armenia have fairly stable relations , says Director of the Caucasus Institute (Yerevan) Alexander Iskandaryan. However, after the end of the second Karabakh war, they were filled with additional important content.

– In addition to the usual format of cooperation within the EAEU and the CSTO, as well as bilaterally, there is also a post-war situation. And here the key is that it is the Russian peacekeepers who ensure the security of Nagorno-Karabakh. This somewhat new situation has increased the importance of Russia in relations between Moscow and Yerevan, He told Izvestia.

Different shades

Politicians have not spared the fight against coronavirus. Earlier, the Minister of Health of the Republic Anahit Avanesyan said that soon Armenia will receive a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Prime Minister confirmed that on April 8, 15 thousand doses of the Russian drug will arrive in the republic. Yerevan, however, hopes for larger deliveries. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia needs more than 1 million doses. Vladimir Putin promised to solve this problem … At the same time, he explained that this will not be done to the detriment of the Russians.

“Our production volume is comparable to the demand within the country, because not everyone wants to be vaccinated right away,” the Russian leader noted. – As the vaccination campaign progresses, more and more people want to be vaccinated, and the volume of production and the number of people wishing to be vaccinated in our country generally coincide. There is even a slight preponderance of the supply, but at the same time the production volumes are growing, so we will discuss this issue.

Armenia needs vaccines. It would be good if there was an opportunity to organize the production of Russian drugs on the territory of Armenia, said political scientist Johnny Melikyan.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan also discussed the economic agenda. So, The head of the Russian Federation recalled that 40% of all capital investments in the Armenian economy are of Russian origin … However, against the background of the pandemic, there is a decrease in trade between states. In 2020, it amounted to more than $ 2.3 billion, having decreased by 9.6% compared to 2019.

“I am sure that in the very near future we can not only restore this volume, but also move on,” the Russian president said. – Of course, the most important component is the possibility of restoring trade and economic ties and transport routes in the region, so that Armenia gets new opportunities for the development of the country. In my opinion, this is an extremely important thing.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, raised the issue of the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in Armenia. Now the only nuclear infrastructure facility in the republic is a nuclear power plant near the city of Metsamor.

Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Armenia, among other things, has a pre-election connotation – in any case, it is partly focused on the internal audience, says Johnny Melikyan. In his opinion, now three competing forces have emerged in the republic, which will compete for seats in parliament on June 20. These are the current prime minister with the Civil Contract party (part of the My Step bloc), Gagik Tsarukyan with Prosperous Armenia, and ex-President Robert Kocharian, who promised to go to the elections with a bloc of parties.

– Considering that Kocharyan recently visited Moscow, Pashinyan’s trip should also be viewed in this way. Because inside Armenia, the factor of Russia is very important for the voter … Also, by the way, like the factor of Russia in Georgia. Only here it goes with a plus sign, – the political scientist explained to Izvestia.

Leaving strategic and allied relations with Russia aside, any politician aiming at victory wants to demonstrate closeness to Moscow, he said. Alexander Iskandaryan agrees with this – in the current situation it is difficult to consider Nikol Pashinyan’s visit in isolation from the election campaign in Armenia, where many political forces are in favor of closer ties with Moscow.