On August 24, the Ministry of Health registered in Russia the anticonvulsant drug Frisium (clobazam). This follows from the data on website State Register of Medicines, Vademecum reports.

Related materials

The medicine is produced by the French company Sanofi (“Sanofi”), it is available in the form of tablets.

In 2019, a scandal around Frisium arose in Russia after several Russian women were detained for purchasing an unregistered drug abroad – women purchased it for their seriously ill children. In July of the same year, Elena Bogolyubova was detained for receiving a parcel with 400 pills; in August, another Russian woman was detained for buying Frisium for her son. One of them was threatened with a criminal case on the smuggling of psychotropic substances, a case was opened on the second, but it was soon dropped.

In September 2019, the then Minister of Health, Veronika Skvortsova, promised that the manufacturer of Frisium would submit an application for registration of the drug within a month, and the registration procedure would be accelerated. The then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree allocating 26.1 million rubles for the purchase, import and distribution of more than 11 thousand packages of psychotropic drugs for children with chronic diseases. In addition to “Frizium”, this list includes diazepam, phenobarbital, midazolam in ten dosage forms.

At the end of December of the same year, President Vladimir Putin signed a document authorizing the import into Russia of unregistered drugs that contain narcotic or psychotropic substances, if their need for patients is recognized by a special medical commission. On March 1, 2020, the federal law came into force. The law is aimed at avoiding the initiation of criminal cases for the purchase on the Internet of medicines for seriously ill patients that are not on the Russian market.