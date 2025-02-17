When in 2007, the very laureate ‘serious’ writer John Banville (Wexford, 1945) barely hid after the mask of the evil twin Benjamin Black to publish the ‘Dublin-Noir’ entitled ‘The secret of Christine’, there were many (I included myself ) those who They considered it passenger either … Great joke not to repeat.

And yes, there was a great character (The tortured Quirke pathologist) and a dark atmosphere (that of the repressed and repressor Ireland of the ’50s) and,’ Last But not least ‘, that atmospheric prose of Banville that was fixed to accompany with elegance and genius to the criminal mystery.

Author

Benjamin Black

Editorial

Alfaguara

Year

2025

Pages

336

Price

21.90 euros

But the thing could not extend much more and, surely, Banville was going to get tired of his ‘alter ego’. AND, Yes, he got tired for his language (The alias, which is maintained is Spain, disappeared from the covers in English). But, surprise, approaching the two decades of that unexpected ‘Big Bang-Bang’, ‘The Drowned’ is the tenth installment of Quirke (from one time to this part accompanied by another creature of Black, Detective-Inspector St. John Stafford) Without this preventing him from taking a walk through contemporary Manhattan, medieval praga, accompanying future queen of the empire and his sister during the long nights of the blitz or even abducting the voice of Chandler/Marlowe. And at this point, already with television adaptation to his back and the face of Gabriel Byrne, he is more than clear that he will not be the last.

And – aspiring at the prolific speed of Georges Simenon, very admired by Banville – it is very good that this is: because the vital continuity of the character has allowed us (beyond the punctual mystery of each delivery) to thread the intimate saga of an entire Life, Quirke’s. And that of those who Sometimes they surround it and sometimes accompany him (And, yes, Black is as good as Banville when delineating female characters and, of course, Quirke’s daughter, Phoebe, is one of her best and, let’s say it, Strafford thinks the same). Yes, of course, it seems very good that Quirke closes difficult cases but that Stay open the most difficult of all: himself.

It all starts with a kind of caravan hermit in the rural Ireland, Denton Wymes, minors

In ‘the drowned’ – which is presented as Luck of lax continuation of the previous‘The Jacobs’ sisters tieding some end that had been loose – everything begins with a kind of caravan hermit in the rural Ireland, Denton Wymes, minors, who discovers an abandoned Mercedes sl and with the lights on and nobody behind the wheel. Then, a host and allegedly drowned driver – the wife of Ronnie Armitage whom we met in ‘the Jacobs’— sisters and Stafford entering the scene to see what he discovers while trying to forget that his wife wants divorce and that his lover, the daughter of Quirke, she is pregnant and …

Suddenly, not one but two corpses. And the little emotional Strafford and the very depressed Quirke (still shuddered by his recent widowhood) functioning as a kind of ‘Team’ ABBOTT & Costello style but with cadence and rhythm of Samuel Beckett. And, in the last pages, one of the most successful police surprises in the entire series And one of his most happy endings.

But “assumption.”

In ‘the New Hampshire Hotel’ – John Irving’s notch – it was preached that “the sorrow floats.”

Quirke too.

And keep swimming.

And-since fantasizing-it would not be bad that he ever crossed with a monstrous child named Freddy Montgomery, who will grow to the protagonist of that other master tetralogy of John Banville whom, sure, Benjamin Black admires but not for that reason understanding by What takes so much to write your books.