El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- According to the Mexico Drought Monitor, in their report as of January 15, 2022, the municipalities of The strong Y Choix, in northern Sinaloa, remain in the abnormally dry category.

It is a condition of dryness, not drought, clarifies the Government of Mexico on its website, and can be presented at the beginning or at the end of it.

At first, this short-term condition can cause the delay of sowings or annual crops, as well as limited growth of crops or pastures and there are risks of fires.

The monitor, dependent on the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the National Water Commission (Conagua), indicates the municipality of Ahome and those in the south of the state as without drought, and already with moderate drought some located in the center.

During the first semester of 2021, inhabitants of El Fuerte and Choix suffered from an extreme drought that was also experienced in most of the municipalities of Sinaloa, and that even led to the state declaring an emergency due to lack of water.