The tone becomes more tart as the days go by. The verbal escalation between Berlin and Moscow by the Navalni case it threatens to blow up the fragile balances on which the two great powers have operated for decades. The glass threatens to overflow and Germany is looking in Europe for a common response to redirect relations with Moscow, the cornerstone of German foreign policy.

The unusual clarity with which German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke after learning the results of the analyzes carried out on Navalni left little doubt as to the depth of the chasm. Merkel, a politician determined to seek consensus and understanding, this time spoke of a “crime”, that the opposition had been “silenced” and asked Russia for explanations. The ring of evidence is tightening around the Kremlin, according to security sources that indicate that, due to the type of poison used – from the Novichok group – the probability that it is the work of a secret service ordered by the Kremlin skyrockets.

Berlin has already warned that it does not expect an immediate response from Moscow and that for now it does not rule out any type of retaliation. But beyond the dimension of the sanctions that derive from the case, the truth is that the sinister poisoning erupts at a very difficult time. He Navalni case It is yet another diplomatic clash, adding to a chain of incidents that in recent years have caused a notable strain in relations between Moscow and Berlin. The assumption hack mailings of members of the Bundestag and also to Merkel’s own office by the Russian secret services, in 2015, or the murder in broad daylight in a Berlin park of a Chechen rebel, in August 2019, are two of the more notorious episodes, which have triggered irritation in the Berlin offices.

“There is a clear trajectory of deterioration in relations, but the German government has so far not changed its policy of rapprochement and close economic relations. The problem is that economic and political relations can no longer be kept separate as in the past, ”says Jörg Forbig, director for Central and Eastern Europe of the German Marshall Fund. For decades, and taking into account the history of German atrocities, also in the post-Soviet space, as well as economic interests, Berlin has sought to weave alliances trying to create areas of affinities. That paradigm of selective approach could be coming to an end. “Russia is not interested in constructive dialogue with Germany. It has never borne fruit, as has become clear in Ukraine, and in Berlin they are realizing that the Kremlin is not interested in making commitments through dialogue ”, thinks Forbig. “Russia must be made to understand that it depends on Europe more than the EU on Russia.”

Stefan Meister, an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe at DGAP (the German Council for Foreign Relations), argues that you have to “understand how Russian leaders think, that is, in terms of winning or losing. They operate in an increasingly multipolar world, where what counts is the power you have ”. Meister believes that Germany has to be an actor that Moscow cannot ignore. “Berlin cannot continually offer cooperation and make itself irrelevant. The world is changing and Germany cannot continue to carry out the same policy as always ”, considers the author of a recent study entitled Premonitory The end of ostpolitik, alluding to the policy of opening to the East of the Social Democratic Chancellor Willy Brandt of the seventies.

Meister recalls that the differences are also reflected in a series of key conflicts such as those in Syria, Libya or Ukraine, where the estrangement of the two countries is evident. Meister marks the beginning of the decline of Russian-German relations almost a decade ago, when the return to the presidency of Vladimir Putin in 2012 ushered in an era in which “the Kremlin uses the conflict with Europe and the West in general to legitimize itself in their internal crises. He understood that his negotiating position would improve as long as he managed to divide the Europeans ”.

The growing frustration and realization of Berlin is accompanied by a political mutation in the social democratic ranks. Faced with the traditional tepidity of the SPD in Russian-German conflicts, very critical voices are being heard these days, including that of the Foreign Minister himself, the Social Democrat Heiko Maas. “If Russia does not participate in the investigation of the crime against Navalni, that will be another indication of the involvement of the State in the crime,” said Maas a week ago, who also dropped the diplomatic bomb: “I hope the Russians do not force us to change our position with respect to Nord Stream 2 ”.

Nord Stream 2 is now on everyone’s lips in the halls of Berlin. Using the mega-pipeline, 1,230 kilometers of pipes and 9.5 billion euros, destined to transport gas from Russia to Germany to pressure the Kremlin is beginning to become an outcry. For many German politicians, also from Merkel’s party, it would be the logical economic retaliation after the strong criticism of Russia verbalized by the Chancellor.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee in Parliament and candidate to succeed Merkel, Norbert Röttgen, was very clear this week. “We have to respond with the only language that Putin understands, that is, the sale of gas.” But the position in the conservative bloc around the mega-infrastructure is divided. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, for example, has been skeptical of potential sanctions. “His ministry obviously looks after German economic interests and that has been precisely a problem of a foreign policy in which economic interests have always been very present,” criticizes Meister.

The infrastructure is practically finished (94%) and should start operating next year. Suspending the project or even canceling it are two of the options that are being considered and to which Merkel has been reluctant for the moment, despite being willing in principle to “not rule out” anything, according to the government spokesman. Sanctioning the energy project would pose a monumental legal and economic challenge, affecting more than a hundred companies and a dozen countries, and could add up to billions in compensation. But above all, it would mark a turning point in the already battered relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Berlin has carried out the gas project that unites it with Russia in the face of resistance from a large part of the partners of the European Union, especially from the Eastern countries, whose territories the infrastructure avoids. Also to the angry reactions of the United States, which does not see the competition in the energy market favorably.

But the understanding between Berlin and Moscow is also partly marked by the personal relationship between Merkel and Putin, two veteran leaders who have been in power for three decades. Unlike other leaders more or less newcomers, such as Donald Trump or Boris Johnson, Merkel knows her interlocutor well. Due to shared experience and because the Chancellor speaks Russian, but above all, for having lived the first 35 years of her life in the German Democratic Republic, under Soviet control, which makes her a connoisseur of the country and the mentality of those to who now faces.