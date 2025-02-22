At least Three people have died and 61 are injured for the collapse of a part of the roof of a shopping center in Trujillo (Peru), The third city by population of the country, informed the early hours of Saturday official sources, which initially had reported 29 injured.

The Ministry of Health shared on social networks the Official Wounded List With the identity of people, in some cases their age and the hospital or clinic where they are treated.

Among these people, At least three are childrenalthough the regional health manager of the La Libertad region -whose capital is Trujillo -, Aníbal Manuel Morillo, indicated that injured children could be ten.

About two hours before the Interior Ministry reported in a brief statement that “there are three deaths so far” and that More than 200 police and firefighters They perform search for people trapped in the rubble.

In addition to the three deceased and 61 injured, there are still at least two people trapped Among the rubble, according to local authorities, which have not been reported later if they have been rescued.

Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez explained to the Channel n who had fallen Between 700 and 800 square meters of ceiling in the restaurant area of ​​the mall. To continue with rescue work, hydraulic cranes have been entered to lift the debris, essentially composed of cement and metal structures.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) explained that the ceiling collapse occurred in the Real Plaza de Trujillo Center At approximately 20.40 (01.40 GMT time on Saturday) and the emergency was reported at 21.10.

The Ministry of Health issued another statement in which it reported that they have arranged the transfer of a team of 14 professionals to Trujillo “to support with the care of the injured and the transfer of patients Towards hospitals of Lima “.

For its part, the Public Ministry indicated that personnel from the Third Provincial Corporate Provincial Prosecutor’s alleged crime against lifebody and health. “

“In addition, it arranged to carry out the lifting of the bodies, as well as perform the finding of the health status of the injured who were transferred to the hospital of the city,” said the Prosecutor’s Office. Peruvian Social Health Insurance, Essalud, reported that in response to this emergency, the Red code In the care network La Libertad to immediately mobilize ambulances and put the hospitals in the region on maximum alert.