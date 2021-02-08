This year’s legislative election, as is often the case, will be defined in the center. That is what President Alberto Fernández believes, if one is guided by what his closest collaborators say. That is what Sergio Massa thinks, according to those who advise him. And that, apparently, is also the idea that Cristina Kirchner has in her head, that throughout her political career alternated center-left and center-right postures and definitions, if those categories still serve to define some political position in Argentina.

Although it is sometimes difficult to detect it from the outside, the Frente de Todos believes that the fall in the image of the Government, the President and the Vice President and the official alliance in general that occurred in the last year can only be reversed with the recreation of the centrist spirit that had Cristina’s original project: an agreement as broad as possible that serves to govern and that integrates the entire non-macrista spectrum of society.

“The fall in these months led us to a very important fall that is seen in all the polls. Alberto fell, Cristina fell and the value of the Frente de Todos fell. This can only be improved by reinforcing the value of the unit and displaying a much broader message than the one we have now, which is only attractive to 30 percent of Argentines ”, develops one of the consultants who advises one of the bosses of the Front of All.

Massa’s project for eliminate payment of Earnings for almost all registered workers and retirees it is designed and executed with that objective. Massa sees himself as the person from the Front of All who must dedicate himself to speaking to the middle class. His speech is maintained in time: he talks about security, talks about SMEs and talks about the weight of income tax on the income of workers and retirees. Cristina knows it very well. She knows that her worst decision would be to paint as a Kirchnerist someone who already broke up with her once and who used that breakup to build her own profile.

That is why Massa could be the first ruling party to speak of the return to face-to-face classes, that is why he can rule out an amnesty in corruption cases and that is why he can now move forward with a project that, although it benefits a wide sector of the middle class , will force the transfer of resources from other sectors of society for the fiscal cost implied by the law that he proposed.

What did Martín Guzmán say about this law that forces again, as Cristina and Massa already did with the pension update law, to redraw the 2021 budget? How does the Minister of Economy stand? What will the IMF say about this tax cut that will complicate the fiscal deficit targets? Are the questions that often go unanswered by economists in election years, when decisions are explained with other kinds of accounts.