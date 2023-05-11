Two military experts present to “Sky News Arabia” an assessment of the capabilities of the two countries in this field, stressing that the decisive factor is not in the number and capabilities of the drones that each country possesses, but in the defense system with which it protects its skies from the attacks of its opponent.

A month packed with parades

And the governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, announced that two Ukrainian drones tried to attack a military facility in Voronezh, but the first deviated from its course and fell, and the second was destroyed, according to what was reported by the Russian “Sputnik” agency.

This May was crowded with incidents of the two countries being attacked by marches.

On May 8, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that buildings had been attacked by 35 drones, which he described as “the largest targeting the capital since the beginning of the war.”

Early in the month, a fire broke out at the Elski oil refinery in southern Russia as a result of a march attack.

As for the most prominent attack, it was announced by the Kremlin (the Russian presidential residence) on May 3, that it had been attacked by rallies aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

Russian and Ukrainian types

The military expert, Brigadier General Naji Malaeb, presents examples of what Russia and Ukraine possess from marching weapons:

Russia marches

A Russian-made rotary march called (Kpa).

Russian-made “fixed-wing” marches, including (Orian), (Forpost) and (Zala 421).

Russian-made Zala kub suicide marches.

Ukraine marches

It also possesses “suicide, fixed-wing and rotating” marches, including Ukrainian-made and American, Polish and German ones.

The defense system is the key

However, Malaeb stresses that the arsenal of marches is not the only decisive factor in this battle, but “the password is related to the capabilities of air defense systems and radars.”

Military expert Muhammad al-Yamani supports Malaeb’s opinion, saying that for this reason, Russia possesses air defense systems with imaginary capabilities, on top of which is the S-400 Triumf system, and for its part, Ukraine received the American Patriot systems in April.

Russian or American?

Evaluates the stadiums of what distinguishes the Russian “S-400” and its competitor, “Patriot”:

The S-400 is much cheaper and easier to move around compared to the Patriot.

The S-400 is mobile and can be loaded with three charges, one for ammunition, the second for launch and operations, and the third for counteraction.

A type of Patriot has been developed, the “PAC-3”, which is more capable and more efficient than the “S-400”.

Al-Yamani believes that the Russian system is superior to its American counterpart, in terms of “price and capabilities.”

characteristics of the two systems

The Russian S-400:

It is capable of detecting air targets at a distance of 600 km, and targeting 80 targets simultaneously by directing two surface-to-air missiles for each target.

It targets all types of warplanes, including stealth and drones, ballistic and guided missiles, and medium-range missiles.

It can engage and destroy aircraft at a range of 2.5 km to 380 km, in addition to destroying aircraft while flying at altitudes ranging from 10 meters to 30 km.

The ability to destroy ballistic missiles within a range of 5 to 60 km, while destroying them at altitudes between 2 to 25 km.

American Patriot