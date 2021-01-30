



The sound of the rotors above our heads is already sensed. 2021 has begun with the application of a European regulation on drones that organizes the continental airspace in a homogeneous way, which should be followed by a royal decree that expands the areas in which these devices can operate. It will not be an immediate revolution, but both regulations will serve to relaunch one of the sectors called upon to change logistics, transportation and communications in the 21st century.

The use in agriculture, surveillance, cinema or parcels could be added, as of 2023, its use as an air taxi, undoubtedly its most futuristic application. The drone market moved last year $ 22.5 billion worldwide, according to Drone Industry Insights. 38% was generated in Asia (China is the great dominator of the industry), 30% in North America and 23% in Europe. The consulting firm believes that by 2025 billing will double and the relative weight of each region will be maintained.

The figures for the sector in Spain do not show such strength. There are currently 5,244 operators registered with the AESA (State Air Safety Agency): 1,009 joined in 2016, almost two hundred fewer did so in 2019 and only 519 in the pandemic year. But the decline in professional operators contrasts with the demand for flights: according to Enaire, the Spanish air navigation manager, the requests received to operate in controlled and uncontrolled airspace rose 172% in 2020 compared to 2019, an unequivocal sign of that there is the will to take heaven. Outside of this figure, it is difficult to know the volume of business in Spain, since there is only an estimate included in the 2018 strategic plan, where an impact of 1,220 million is anticipated for 2035 and 1,520 for 2050.

Less bureaucracy

The new European regulation is expected to give a boost to these figures. It divides operations into three categories based on the risk of the operation and on the performance of the drone — regardless of whether its use is recreational or professional — with limitations adjusted to each case. It requires the registration of all operators, although it relaxes the training required to pilot low-risk flights and allows flying in the open category without EASA authorization or medical certificate.

But the great novelty is that it goes from the previous control system (until now it was necessary to request authorization for practically every professional flight) to a more open one, in which a responsible declaration is often enough. The idea is to allow the sector to develop its full potential, while the red tape is considerably reduced. The regulation of the areas where you can fly remains the responsibility of the Member States.

In Spain, multiple restrictions prevent an unauthorized drone from flying over cities. That will change this year. In line with European regulations, the Ministry of Transport is working on the processing of a new royal decree that, among other things, will reduce the aerodrome safety distance and allow free flight – up to 60 meters high – in controlled air areas.

At that time, once the sky is open, will we see drone clouds like flocks of starlings? The success of remotely piloted aircraft will depend on two feedback conditions: their economic impact and their social integration. “The real revolution of drones will come when they are as common as smartphones,” prophesies Israel Quintanilla, an expert professor in drones at the Polytechnic University of Valencia. For now, in the heat of this promise, three technological sub-industries will try to take off in the new regulatory framework: aerial drones, anti-drone systems and unmanned vessels, or marine drones.