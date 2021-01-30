The sound of the rotors above our heads is already sensed. 2021 has begun with the application of a European regulation on drones that organizes the continental airspace in a homogeneous way, which should be followed by a royal decree that expands the areas in which these devices can operate. It will not be an immediate revolution, but both regulations will serve to relaunch one of the sectors called upon to change logistics, transportation and communications in the 21st century.
The use in agriculture, surveillance, cinema or parcels could be added, as of 2023, its use as an air taxi, undoubtedly its most futuristic application. The drone market moved last year $ 22.5 billion worldwide, according to Drone Industry Insights. 38% was generated in Asia (China is the great dominator of the industry), 30% in North America and 23% in Europe. The consulting firm believes that by 2025 billing will double and the relative weight of each region will be maintained.
The figures for the sector in Spain do not show such strength. There are currently 5,244 operators registered with the AESA (State Air Safety Agency): 1,009 joined in 2016, almost two hundred fewer did so in 2019 and only 519 in the pandemic year. But the decline in professional operators contrasts with the demand for flights: according to Enaire, the Spanish air navigation manager, the requests received to operate in controlled and uncontrolled airspace rose 172% in 2020 compared to 2019, an unequivocal sign of that there is the will to take heaven. Outside of this figure, it is difficult to know the volume of business in Spain, since there is only an estimate included in the 2018 strategic plan, where an impact of 1,220 million is anticipated for 2035 and 1,520 for 2050.
Less bureaucracy
The real revolution will come when they are devices as common as ‘smartphones’
The new European regulation is expected to give a boost to these figures. It divides operations into three categories based on the risk of the operation and on the performance of the drone — regardless of whether its use is recreational or professional — with limitations adjusted to each case. It requires the registration of all operators, although it relaxes the training required to pilot low-risk flights and allows flying in the open category without EASA authorization or medical certificate.
But the great novelty is that it goes from the previous control system (until now it was necessary to request authorization for practically every professional flight) to a more open one, in which a responsible declaration is often enough. The idea is to allow the sector to develop its full potential, while the red tape is considerably reduced. The regulation of the areas where you can fly remains the responsibility of the Member States.
In Spain, multiple restrictions prevent an unauthorized drone from flying over cities. That will change this year. In line with European regulations, the Ministry of Transport is working on the processing of a new royal decree that, among other things, will reduce the aerodrome safety distance and allow free flight – up to 60 meters high – in controlled air areas.
At that time, once the sky is open, will we see drone clouds like flocks of starlings? The success of remotely piloted aircraft will depend on two feedback conditions: their economic impact and their social integration. “The real revolution of drones will come when they are as common as smartphones,” prophesies Israel Quintanilla, an expert professor in drones at the Polytechnic University of Valencia. For now, in the heat of this promise, three technological sub-industries will try to take off in the new regulatory framework: aerial drones, anti-drone systems and unmanned vessels, or marine drones.
Industry challenges
Everything indicates that drones will end up being imposed as a response to the environmental impact of logistics and transport. They are quieter and cleaner than ships, trucks and cars, so 75 cities have launched to test programs of transport of goods by drone. It remains to be seen if they are really effective and profitable. It will also be interesting to see if the air taxis, which need their own infrastructures such as vertiports and nodal coordination with trains and buses, function as a means of transport and not as a speculative vehicle. In late 2020, air taxi startup Joby Aviation bought Uber Elevate and later raised $ 590 million in an investment led by Toyota. Movement there.
Another issue to resolve is the foreseeable invasion of our privacy: cameras surround us everywhere; now they will also float in the sky. How do you deal with nanodrons sneaking into private homes or as a tool for industrial espionage? “As with any stolen photo, denouncing,” Izquierdo says. “Taking photos with the smartphone is very simple, what difference does it make?” Asks Quintanilla. But espionage has another political dimension, and a few weeks ago DJI’s Chinese drones were banned in the United States for representing, they allege, an alleged risk to national security.
It is the umpteenth trade veto from the US to China, which is linked to the most complex challenge for the European sector: gaining positions in the global context. “The first to implement drones will engulf the market. And it will not be Europe, ”laments Quintanilla, convinced of the Spanish leadership within the continent. “We arrived with muscle at the new norm, but we have lacked a strong consortium. For someone with a voice to say: I believe in the drone industry ”.
.