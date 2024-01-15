The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a drone with 1800p camera branded HONIVON. The reported discount is 14% compared to the recommended price plus a 20% discount with the coupon. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €69.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by Wefday and shipped by Amazon. The coupon is available in limited numbers.
The HONIVON camera drone, the features
The HONIVON camera drone has a dual camera in 1080p, one that looks downwards to take shots from above and one from the front that can be adjusted by 90 degrees. This is a low-cost drone perfect for beginners and younger people. It has lights that help in night flying. It also has an obstacle detection system.
There flight duration is at least 20 minutes, with easy-to-detach modular batteries. An alarm reminds you when the battery is low and allows you to find the drone if you lose it. The control system is very simple thanks to the included controller.
