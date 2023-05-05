Earlier Thursday, the Ukrainian defenses destroyed a drone in the vicinity of the presidential palace in the capital, Kiev, which led to a fire resulting from the projection process.

The matter prompted some to believe that the drone was Russian, and it flew over the presidential palace in Kiev in response to the targeting of the Kremlin building, which Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of being involved in.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement:

At about 20:00 in the Kiev region, during a scheduled flight, a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 Air Force drone lost control.

Since the uncontrolled presence of drones in the sky of the capital could lead to undesirable consequences, the decision was made to destroy the target.

It’s a pity, but this is a technique, and such cases happen.

It is likely that it is a technical malfunction, and the reasons are to be determined.

There were no injuries or damages as a result of the combat operations and the fall of the plane’s wreckage.

Violent Russian attacks

And the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reported earlier about “explosions and fires in the Solomyansky district of the capital,” warning of the possibility of the presence of debris from drones, according to “Agence France Presse.”

Kiev witnessed a wave of attacks on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

The head of the Kiev military administration, Sergey Popko, said Thursday morning: “Our city has not seen such intense strikes since the beginning of this year.”

He added that this is the third day of attempts to launch strikes on Kiev in May.