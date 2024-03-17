Tiraspol stated that the drone that destroyed the helicopter came from Odessa

The unknown kamikaze drone, which destroyed a helicopter in Transnistria, flew from the direction of the Clover Bridge in the Odessa region of Ukraine, reports TV channel “First Pridnestrovsky”.

Earlier on March 17, it became known about a kamikaze drone attack on a military unit in Tiraspol, after which an explosion occurred and a fire broke out.

According to the local Ministry of State Security, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Media and Telegram channels published footage showing a strike on a Mi-8 helicopter located on the territory of a military unit, as well as its consequences.