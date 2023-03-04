Drones (both assault and patrol ones) have quickly become one of the most widely used weapons in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The privileged view from above makes it extremely easy to locate enemy bases and signal their position to the artillery. This is also what happened in Berkhivs’ke, in the north of Bakhmut where open-field clashes between the two sides are the order of the day. The Ukrainian drone flies over the Donbass countryside and spots a large patrol of Russian infantry. With the coordinates captured by the aircraft, it becomes all too easy for Kiev’s soldiers to attack and strike with long-range artillery.



01:17