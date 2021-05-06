Electronic interference forced a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the OSCE special monitoring mission in Donbass to make an emergency landing. This was reported on Thursday, May 6, in report missions.

It is noted that the drone was launched at 12.30 from the site at the base in the village of Stepanovka.

“During the flight, the drone was repeatedly challenged by receiving radio interference jamming GPS signals. Due to the threat of spatial control, the representatives made a decision to terminate the flight, ”the message says.

The OSCE mission also indicated that two attempts to land the device were unsuccessful. He was able to land only on the third try.

On May 2, it was reported that DPR servicemen intercepted a strike drone of Ukrainian security forces near the contact line near the city of Yasinovataya.

On May 1, Ukrainian security forces fired at the northern outskirts of Donetsk with 20 mines. It is noted that in the direction of the village of Peski, fire was fired from a 120-mm mortar, and six shells were fired from an 82-mm weapon.