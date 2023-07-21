Shot: a drone fell on the roof of a children’s camp in New Moscow, 80 children were evacuated

The drone fell on the roof of the children’s camp in the Voronovskoye settlement in New Moscow, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

“The drone fell on the roof of the Sunny Town children’s camp in New Moscow. According to our data, 80 children were evacuated from the building,” the channel said in a statement.

It is noted that the quadrocopter was found on the roof of the summer veranda of a children’s institution in the Voronovskoye settlement. The children were evacuated to a nearby building. Emergency services are on site.

Telegram-channel Mash clarified that bomb experts are coming to the camp. The channel also reported the fall of a second drone. He fell on the territory of the rehabilitation center for the disabled and combat veterans.