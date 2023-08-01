An attempted terrorist attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the Moscow City business center became known on the morning of August 1. Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin was at the scene of the incident a few minutes later and showed the consequences of the attack.

“The first reports of a new attack on Moscow City appeared at 03:30. Our film crew got here in 20 minutes, emergency services were already working on the spot. Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already examined the scene, the police have already interviewed eyewitnesses,” he said.

The correspondent showed a tire from a drone chassis wheel.

“It’s quite small,” he pointed out.

According to him, there is no doubt that it was a kamikaze drone, since eyewitnesses heard a sound characteristic of it.

“It seemed like a moped or a motor, well, that was the sound. And then a strong bang, ”said Gennady, an eyewitness.

As a result of the attack, one floor was damaged, and a neighboring building was slashed with shrapnel. However, as Eremin noted, the consequences are eliminated quickly.

Minek’s office is located in the tower damaged by the drone. The department noted that an assessment of damage to infrastructure is currently underway.

“Specialists are assessing the damage and the state of the infrastructure for the safety of people in the building. This will take some time. Ministry staff continue to work remotely. Since the time of covid restrictions, conditions have been created for this. Meetings are held in the videoconferencing mode,” said Daria Levchenko, adviser to the Minister of Economic Development.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones had been shot down by air defenses while attempting to overfly. The facade at the level of the 21st floor of Moscow City was damaged. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 150 square meters were destroyed. m glazing.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that three Ukrainian drones tried to attack objects in Moscow. Two were destroyed near Moscow, another one was suppressed. The drone, whose work was suppressed by means of electronic warfare, fell on the territory of the Moscow City business center.