Voronezh Governor Gusev: the drone attack mode has been canceled in the region

In the Voronezh region, the threat of attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which was introduced about 9 hours ago, was canceled. This was announced by the regional governor Alexander Gusev in Telegram-channel on the morning of March 18.

“Attention! Ending the danger of a UAV attack in the region,” the message says.