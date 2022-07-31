But the Russian army soon realized this loophole, and focused on striking the Ukrainian drones, which constituted a headache for it.

In the latest press briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry said, on Saturday, that the number of Ukrainian drones destroyed by its forces has reached 1,600 since the outbreak of the war, according to the Russian “TASS” agency.

However, as in the rest of the information provided by the two parties to the conflict, it was not confirmed by an independent party or recognized by the other party.

However, the US National Interest website, which specializes in defense and strategic affairs, says that the Ukrainian forces are already suffering from the depletion of the stock of drones.

In June, Kyiv said it had received about 50 drones for the first time since the start of the war.

The site considered this development as a sign of the diminishing Ukrainian fleet of drones.

What is proven so far is that the Ukrainian forces used drones extensively in the early stages of the war, as they monitored the Russian forces and struck their vehicles through ambushes, and then documented those strikes on video.

Never in the history of wars have drones been used with the intensity that they are used in the current Ukraine war.

And media reports have recently stated that Ukraine, like Russia, is seeking to compensate for its losses from drones, especially since they are no more than a week old before the Russian air defenses catch them.

Earlier, a Ukrainian military official confirmed that the number of drones that his country wants is “enormous.”

In light of these developments, the United States announced its commitment that it will provide large ammunition for the (Switchblade) drones that it delivered earlier, and these attack aircraft are used to strike Russian armored vehicles, according to the National Interest website.

It is not known how many Ukrainian drones are still operating, but it is much less than at the beginning of the war.

In contrast, the Russian fleet of drones appears to be much larger, and a large part of it consists of the Orlan-10 aircraft, and these drones are used mainly by the Russian military to monitor and track Ukrainian forces.

Jack Watling, an expert at the British Royal United Services Institute, says that Russian forces can use their fire against enemy forces, within 3-5 minutes of being detected by the Orlan 10 drone.

There were reports that this Russian drone was also used to hit Ukrainian forces with high-explosive ammunition, which was confirmed by footage broadcast by the Russian Defense Ministry showing a drone loaded with ammunition.