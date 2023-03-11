The digital driving license is being developed in the EU. However, its introduction involves more than digitizing the ‘pink piece of paper’. This can all change.

The Netherlands leads the way in Europe with the credit card format driver’s license. In a number of European countries, including Germany and Belgium, many people still have a paper copy. It seems that those countries could skip the phase of the plastic driving license. Like a new bill is adopted, drivers will soon have to show a digital driving license at a police check or when renting a car. This driver’s license must be saved on the smartphone as a kind of QR code.

Replacing driving license becomes easier

Those who do not own a device may continue to use a physical driver’s license. However, according to an initial design, this too will be provided with a QR code. The digital driving license is one of the first expressions of new laws for uniform EU rules in road traffic and administration.

The plan has advantages for motorists. Digital driving licenses can be replaced, surrendered and extended more easily. The EU Commission is pushing for rapid implementation in the coming year, because the first EU countries, according to it German news magazine Focus are already working on, or have already implemented, corresponding national solutions. According to the EU, this creates a patchwork quilt.

The focus is mainly on safety

However, the focus is mainly on safety. In 2022, more than 20,000 people were killed on EU roads. Most of them were pedestrians, cyclists and scooter and motorcycle riders. That number must be significantly reduced, because the aim is to have zero road deaths in the EU by 2050.

Young people under the age of 30, who make up only 8 percent of all motorists according to the European Commission, are involved in two out of five fatal collisions, the EU said. Therefore, after approval of the bill, a probationary period of at least two years will be introduced for novice drivers and a zero tolerance for alcohol behind the wheel will apply.

Serious traffic sinners lose driving licenses throughout the EU

According to European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, the introduction of a uniform European driving license will also ensure safer streets because traffic offenders can be better punished throughout the EU. Anyone who commits particularly serious offenses will not only lose their driving license in the country where they commit the offense, but throughout the EU. Think of speed violations of more than 50 kilometers per hour or accidents with fatalities and injuries.

Fines for foreign violations easier to collect

Those who drive too fast or park incorrectly during a holiday in the EU will also be less fortunate in the future. “More than 40 percent of fines for cross-border traffic offenses in the EU currently remain unpaid,” says Valean. By linking the violation directly to the driver’s license, states can more easily collect the fines for each other.

4.25 tons with electric car

There must also be a change in the driving license classes. Vehicles and caravans weighing up to 4.25 tonnes can also be driven with the new driving licence. At the moment there is an upper limit of 3.5 tons. However, the EU wants to link this extension to one condition: the rule only applies to zero-emission vehicles because electric cars are heavier than combustion engine cars.

Young people will soon be able to get their driving license at the age of 17 throughout the EU and gain experience by driving accompanied. From the age of 18 they can drive alone. Climate-friendly driving should receive more attention in driving school courses. Learner drivers must learn what effects their driving style has on vehicle emissions, for example by changing gears in good time. They also receive more education in modern safety features, such as driver assistance and partly autonomous driving.

Older people after 70 extend every five years

According to the European Commission’s proposal, driving licenses will in the near future be valid for 15 years throughout the EU instead of the current 10 years. However, the fifteen-year validity period should not apply to motorists aged 70 and over. They will then only receive driving licenses that are valid for five years. This should make it possible to regularly check the fitness of seniors to drive.