14th Johhny Herbert (June 25, 1964) 71 grands prix

More than for his successes, Johhny Herbert has entered the history of the World Championship for the high percentage (78) of retirements he had during the 161 Grand Prix that he participated between 1989 and 2000 with Benetton, Tyrrell Racing, Lotus, Renault, Sauber and Jaguar . Precisely, at the controls of the Benetton B195, Herbert achieved the first of the three triumphs he achieved in the Great Circus. The 1995 British Grand Prix witnessed a show of driving and coolness that lifted all the British from their seats who packed the stands at Silverstone.