The best of all

Max Verstappen and the best Formula 1 driver of 2023. Not that it took long to understand, given that the Dutchman won his third world title with six rounds to spare before the end of the championship and triumphing in 19 out of 22 GPs. undisputed dominance recognized by the Dutchman's own colleagues, who voted the Red Bull star as 'Driver of the Year voted by the drivers'. A 'virtual' but still significant award, which Verstappen has won for the third consecutive year.

Survey among colleagues

The survey carried out by F1 among the drivers on the grid is now in its sixth edition and has retained the rules of previous years: those who participate are asked to evaluate the performance of rivals on the track and draw up a ranking of the 10 best drivers of 2023. Pilots are also allowed to vote for themselves although – as has happened in previous editions – not all have chosen to do so – and each list has been submitted on the condition that it remains secret.

The scores were assigned, as per tradition, based on the current F1 points system: 25 points to the first classified and then down to the tenth who gets one point. Behind Verstappen, the obvious winner, they placed themselves in order Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, the two great veterans who battled for a long time, over the course of the year, for a place on the podium in the world championship standings. The Briton therefore also prevailed in his colleagues' opinion of his former teammate.

Leclerc prawns, but wins the Ferrari derby

'Wooden' medal for Lando Norris, fourth place and author of a leap forward of one position compared to 2022. Among the top ten places insteadThe shrimp step was done by Charles Leclerc, voted second driver last year and dropped to fifth place this year. However, the Monegasque won Ferrari 'derby'ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz by one position.

Editions Winner 2nd 3rd 2023 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso 2022 Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Hamilton / Russell 2021 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris 2020 Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo 2019 Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc 2018 Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso

Hamilton 'abstained'

Also classified among the best ten drivers on the grid were Alex Albon, the rookie Oscar Piastri and the 'new entry' Pierre Gasly. Sergio Perez, vice-world champion but annihilated by Verstappen in the direct comparison in Red Bull, was only tenth. All drivers took part in the vote, with the exception of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.