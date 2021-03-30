Application of the company Bip & Drive, payment solution for electronic tolls.

According to data from Seopan, last year highway traffic plummeted 36% in Spain. It seemed bad news for Bip & Drive, the most widespread company for electronic toll payment, the famous ViaT, with 1.1 million customers. But its subscription model – most of its clients pay a fee of 15 euros per year – has allowed the firm, in which Abertis, Cintra, Itínere and CaixaBank have a stake, weather the situation. Last year it had a turnover of 210 million, with net income for the company (discounting the subscription to operators) of 13.3 million compared to 19 million a year earlier. With more contained expenses, the operating result has even improved slightly (4.6 million).

But beyond the data of a tremendous year, the company has been able to benefit from the after-effects of this pandemic, with customers obsessed with not touching buttons, the rise of digitization and a growing aversion to queuing. Its device combined with the application on the mobile phone allows you to pay on highways and in other 30,000 businesses in the country. And that is the path that the company has taken, whose income comes in 85% from subscriptions and the rest from commissions paid by establishments. In the words of its director, Josep Jové, his would be “to be a kind of Netflix for the driver”.

In his plan there are elements in favor and others that are more complicated to achieve. Right now, for the subscription fee, they offer the possibility of paying without contact at gas stations, parking lots, ITV, gas stations, car washes, electric recharging points, restaurants in service areas or in regulated parking in the main cities of the country. With your ViaT you can also travel on motorways in France, Portugal and soon through Andorra. And thanks to geolocation, license plate reading or bluetooth, they are expanding the possibility of providing their services in other businesses. In short, “giving everything in the palm of your hand”. But this capillarity costs work and time, especially when Repsol’s main refueling network is not included in its entirety or with its brand, since only some individual gas stations have joined – the oil company has its own application contactless payment, Repsol Waylet—.

Bip & Drive, without wanting to talk about specific companies, defends its “neutrality” since it does not have exclusive contracts. In this way, they say, they do not force the customer to choose a particular company. “This only flies if you are really capable of developing a lot of service capillarity,” describes Jové, pointing to his product. “And there is no application today with more service points like the one Bip & Drive has.”

The next thing they want to incorporate is repair shops. Its application, which can also be used by paying only for the months of use, offers discounts and informs the customer of where their money is going at the end of the month. “Many save more than the subscription costs.” They say this is just the beginning. “The app current ones are the prelude to what you will have installed on the car screen in the future ”.