In St. Petersburg, dozens of drivers of the Petrovich construction company refused to go to work because of low wages. They gathered in one of the warehouses and went on strike, writes RIA News…

The main demand of the drivers was the increase in the tariff rate. It was about the “delivery” service. The management of the company met halfway, the rate will be raised from April 2. Currently, all the drivers, having achieved their goal, went on flights, said in “Petrovich”.

The company noted that the decision was not easy, the management is thinking that the increase in the rate for drivers does not affect the increase in the cost of delivery for buyers.

In March, it became known that employers in Belarus would be allowed to fire workers for calling for strikes unrelated to labor disputes. It is planned to adopt the relevant amendments to the legislation in the near future. It is proposed to introduce “additional grounds for termination of the contract on the initiative of the employer with people who are engaged in such destructive activities.”