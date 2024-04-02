For many migrants in the United States, obtaining an international driver's license has become a pressing need. But, What exactly is this document and how do you obtain it?

The International Driving Permit (PIC), also known as the International Driver's License or International Driving License, is a vital document for those who wish to drive legally in foreign lands, including the United States. This document, regulated by the UN, provides an official translation of the holder's national driving license.

How to obtain the International Driving Permit (PIC) in the United States?

The PIC is not only a legal requirement to drive in many countries, but also guarantees road safety. Having an official translation of the national permit makes it easier to communicate with local authorities if necessary.

To acquire itit is necessary to request it before leaving on your trip, in the same country that issued the national driving license. This document is considered a complement to the national license and must always be carried with it when driving abroad.

In addition to being a driving tool, The PIC can function as an official identification document abroad. This means that, in many cases, it is not necessary to carry your passport with you all the time, as it can also be recognized as a valid identity document.

It is crucial to avoid unofficial distributors to avoid legal and security issues. Photo:iStock Share

Despite the importance of the PIC, It is vital to be careful with unofficial distributors who claim to sell legitimate international driver's licenses online. These fraudulent documents can cause legal and security problems for the holders.

For this reason, it is strongly recommended to only use the official AIT/FIA approved directory to obtain the PIC. Websites such as https://internationaldrivingpermit.org/ are the trusted source for finding PIC issuing bodies around the world.

In the United States, the process to obtain a PIC is relatively simple. Organizations such as AAA (American Automobile Association) are authorized by the US Department of State to issue the PIC to citizens and residents.

The cost of the PIC through AAA is US$20, and can be obtained in person at AAA offices or by mail. All you need to do is fill out an application, provide two original passport photographs, a copy of your national driving license, and pay the appropriate fee.