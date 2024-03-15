The driver's license that allows a foreigner to drive throughout the United States.

In some regions of the United States, authorities accept the issuance of a document for foreigners who wish to drive in the country regardless of the visitor's legal status; However, it is not the only way to travel by vehicle, because There is an internationally valid license that grants you special permission.

Within Latin America, in many countries you only need to present your original driver's license, but in the United States the situation is different. For foreigners, the International Driving Permit (IDP) submitting it along with your registrationauthorizes you to drive legally in the United States.

It is important to consider that You must request the document before traveling in the country that gave you your original license, and check if the State you want to drive in accepts the IDP, because certain regions do not require the international credential. In addition to the United States, the document will be used to drive in other countries around the world.