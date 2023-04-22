Wehrlein still leading

On the eve of the race valid for the seventh round of the season, many would have bet on a potential opportunity to see a change of the guard at the top of the drivers’ standings, especially after the misstep of Pascal Wehrlein and the most favorable starting grid position a Jake Dennis. Instead, while the German of the Porsche closed the Berlin E-Prix in 6th place after a good comeback, the British of the Andretti threw away every opportunity to be able to reduce or cancel the gap due to an error in the final stages of the race.

In an attempt to delay braking as much as possible in order to overtake valid for entry into the Top-5, the Englishman went too long, even hitting the other Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, forcing the Portuguese to retire. On the contrary, Dennis managed to continue the race, but still finishing in last position and with a result that was above all adverse to his situation in the championship standings. In fact, if before the race he could boast of second place, on the eve of the eighth round (scheduled for tomorrow in the German capital) he is instead in fifth place, overtaken by Cassidy, Vergne and Evanswinner today. At present Dennis now accuses a delay from Wehrlein’s 32 points (94 of the German against 62 of the Andretti driver), with the Porsche driver therefore retain leadership of the world championship 23 lengths ahead of his new pursuer: Nick Cassidy.

Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023 (Round 7)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 94 2 Nick Cassidy Envision 71 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 66 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 64 5 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 62 6 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 62 7 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 58 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision 57 9 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 10 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 32 11 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 12 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 22 13 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 14 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 15 15 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 11 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 10 17 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 18 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 9 19 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 7 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 5 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 0 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 0 23 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0

formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 TAG Heuer Porsche 152 2 Envision 128 3 Jaguar TCS 126 4 DS Penske 88 5 Avalanche Andretti 85 6 Neom McLaren 72 7 Mahindra 27 8 Maserati MSG 20 9 NIO 333 19 10 Nissan e.dams 18 11 ABT Cupra 0

Porsche always ahead

The classification leadership does not change even in the constructors, with the Porsche who firmly holds the lead despite the exclusion of Da Costa from the list of riders who have reached the finish line. The house in Stuttgart retains now 24 point lead onthe Envisionwho now has to watch her back from the arrival of the Jaguars, which thanks to its first one-two conquered is now two points behind the team to which it supplies its engines. Furthermore, thanks to his first podium in Formula E, he also improves the situation in the championship maseratinow eighth.