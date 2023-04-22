Wehrlein still leading
On the eve of the race valid for the seventh round of the season, many would have bet on a potential opportunity to see a change of the guard at the top of the drivers’ standings, especially after the misstep of Pascal Wehrlein and the most favorable starting grid position a Jake Dennis. Instead, while the German of the Porsche closed the Berlin E-Prix in 6th place after a good comeback, the British of the Andretti threw away every opportunity to be able to reduce or cancel the gap due to an error in the final stages of the race.
In an attempt to delay braking as much as possible in order to overtake valid for entry into the Top-5, the Englishman went too long, even hitting the other Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, forcing the Portuguese to retire. On the contrary, Dennis managed to continue the race, but still finishing in last position and with a result that was above all adverse to his situation in the championship standings. In fact, if before the race he could boast of second place, on the eve of the eighth round (scheduled for tomorrow in the German capital) he is instead in fifth place, overtaken by Cassidy, Vergne and Evanswinner today. At present Dennis now accuses a delay from Wehrlein’s 32 points (94 of the German against 62 of the Andretti driver), with the Porsche driver therefore retain leadership of the world championship 23 lengths ahead of his new pursuer: Nick Cassidy.
Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023 (Round 7)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|94
|2
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|71
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|66
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|64
|5
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|62
|6
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|62
|7
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|58
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|57
|9
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|32
|11
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|12
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|22
|13
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|14
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|15
|15
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|11
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|10
|17
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|18
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|9
|19
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|7
|20
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|5
|21
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|0
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|0
|23
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|152
|2
|Envision
|128
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|126
|4
|DS Penske
|88
|5
|Avalanche Andretti
|85
|6
|Neom McLaren
|72
|7
|Mahindra
|27
|8
|Maserati MSG
|20
|9
|NIO 333
|19
|10
|Nissan e.dams
|18
|11
|ABT Cupra
|0
Porsche always ahead
The classification leadership does not change even in the constructors, with the Porsche who firmly holds the lead despite the exclusion of Da Costa from the list of riders who have reached the finish line. The house in Stuttgart retains now 24 point lead onthe Envisionwho now has to watch her back from the arrival of the Jaguars, which thanks to its first one-two conquered is now two points behind the team to which it supplies its engines. Furthermore, thanks to his first podium in Formula E, he also improves the situation in the championship maseratinow eighth.
