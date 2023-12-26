Traffic accidents resulting from failures in autonomous driving systems are posing an obstacle to the development of driverless cars in the United States, a country in which there are already states that allow the circulation of 100% autonomous vehicles. One of them is California, where a person was run over on October 2 by a car with a hit-and-run driver. Due to the impact, the victim was left in the middle of the path of a driverless taxi that, instead of braking or avoiding her, dragged her for more than six meters.

This accident has been a serious blow to Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors, which has fired nine top executives after it was discovered that they withheld a key video of the accident from California regulators, as reported by Bloomberg. This was not the only incident in which Cruise has been involved, but it was the one that has forced the company to suspend its activity just over a year after obtaining permission to operate in California. It was also present in Texas and Arizona.

Cruise's situation is no exception in the automobile industry. Tesla, the world's leading electric car manufacturer that has been promising fully autonomous vehicles for years, was forced this month to recall two million cars, which is practically all the Teslas on American roads.

The reason was that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considered that Tesla's driving assistance system, Autopilot does not do enough to keep the driver attentive to what is happening on the road. This system, which offers a certain level of autonomy, has generated several fatal accidents in recent years. One of them happened in the United States in 2019, when a man driving a Tesla with Autopilot mode crashed his vehicle into a Honda Civic, causing the death of its two occupants. NHTSA conducted a two-year investigation in which it analyzed 956 crashes in which Autopilot mode was indicated to be in use.

Situation in Spain

In Spain, the driving of vehicles is only regulated up to an SAE 2 level of autonomy (those acronyms derive from the Society of Automotive Engineers), that is, cars that have assistants that can control both lateral and longitudinal movement, but they have a very limited scope of use and require a driver. In total there are five levels, with SAE 5 being considered the point at which the car drives completely on its own. Anfac, the Spanish association of car manufacturers, has asked the Executive to develop legislation to allow the circulation of vehicles with SAE level 4 or higher. “It is of no use for manufacturers to be able to have sufficient technology to be able to produce models with the highest levels of automation, if they cannot then circulate on our roads because there is no regulatory framework that enables it,” defended the general director. of Anfac, José López-Tafall, during the presentation of the second barometer on connected and autonomous vehicles prepared by this association.

“The DGT has drafted the draft Royal Decree on the circulation of automated vehicles. On June 9, the public consultation regarding the commissioning of fully automated vehicles (levels 4 and 5) was already published and we hope to soon be able to publish the full text of the draft of the Royal Decree within the hearing and public information process with “The goal is for the regulation to be approved throughout 2024,” said Susana Gómez, deputy deputy director of vehicles at the DGT, in November.

In October, Ford marked a milestone in autonomous driving in Spain by becoming the first manufacturer to obtain permission to market autonomous vehicles with an SAE level 2. Specifically, the company offers this service with its Mustang Mach-E, which has the Ford BlueCruise system. Spain thus became the third European country in which Ford obtains this permit, after Germany and the United Kingdom.

Mustang Mach-E owners can use this technology via subscription and have a 90-day free trial period. This trial will only be available in the first year from the moment of purchasing the Mustang and, once completed, the monthly cost of BlueCruise becomes 24.99 euros.

See also COEC and Info attract 130 companies to join forces and opt for Defense contracts in Cartagena The threat of cyber attacks The development of autonomous vehicles will, in turn, pose a challenge in terms of cybersecurity. “The attractive prospect for cybercriminals of manipulating autonomous vehicles presents intriguing scenarios, from extortion based on travel histories to remote control of vehicles, known as drivesomware,” says Josep Albors, director of research and awareness at Eset Spain, a company cybersecurity. “The potential threat to the safety of autonomous vehicles encompasses various tactics, from extorting customers based on their travel history to kidnapping passengers,” the company adds.

