A criminal case has been initiated against the driver who threw an elderly woman out of the bus. The incident took place in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The driver has been arrested.

The video, filmed inside the bus, appeared on social networks on March 2. On it, a man, presumably the driver, grabs a pensioner by a handkerchief and pulls her off the seat, forcing her to get out. The conductor kicks the woman’s bag and tells her to wash up. Then the man drops the grandmother on the floor and pulls her up the stairs from the bus.

The author of the video claims that the cause of the incident was an unpleasant smell emanating from a pensioner.

The investigative department for the city of the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region opened a case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Hooliganism”. The bus conductor was not detained, writes IA AmurMedia.

Earlier it was reported that in Surgut a bus driver beat a 13-year-old boy who threw a snowball at a vehicle.