Russian Maxim Mitenkov, who served time for a fatal road accident, predicted the possible conditions for Mikhail Efremov’s stay in the colony. Writes about this “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

According to him, those convicted of a fatal road accident are given a term in a general regime colony, although until 2019 they were sentenced to serve their sentence in a penal colony. “In a colony-settlement they live not in cells, but in dormitories. Dating more often than general mode. We all wore civilian clothes. We behaved humanly, and they treated us the same way. We worked and communicated like people at large, without any prison concepts, ”he said.

In addition, getting parole in a settlement colony is easier than in a general regime colony, Mitenkov added.

On the evening of June 8, an accident occurred with the participation of Efremov’s car. The artist’s car collided with the van, taking off into the oncoming lane. The truck driver, Sergei Zakharov, died in hospital.

Honored Artist of Russia Mikhail Efremov https://lenta.ru/news/2020/09/03/efr/ blame at the court session on September 3. The verdict will be announced by the court on the morning of September 8, the state prosecution requested 11 years in prison for him.