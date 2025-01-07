A young man has been arrested for the fatal attack of a young woman, on January 5, in the municipality of Guadarrama. The court investigates the case as a reckless homicide, since, allegedly, the driver, who tested positive for alcohol, ran over her when he was leaving an argument in a nightclub and did not notice the presence of the victim when he hit reverse.

The event occurred in a municipal parking lot next to a cocktail bar in the area where both the deceased, María Torres Rodrigo, 27, and the driver, 41, had been. It is a place frequented by kids to make drinks and dance to music from cars. Apparently, she was already outside, around 6 in the morning, at the closing of the store, when the suspect came out angry after having a fight inside with third parties and in which the young woman had nothing to do with it.

The property is about 200 meters away. María, who was a resident of Madrid but was spending the holidays in Guadarrama with her family, was run over by the detainee when he got into his van drunk, reversed and hit her, to the point that her body was left under the vehicle.

The subject came down and the victim’s friends witnessed what happened in panic. The Summa and the Local Police attended the scene; The health workers could not do anything to save María’s life. The driver stayed at the scene and was subjected to alcohol and drug tests, testing positive in the first one. He was arrested and the judge has released him with charges, accused of reckless homicide, which can have a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison.









MARÍA TORRES RODRIGO Today is a sad day for the world of Atleti, and especially for our supporters club. We have learned that María died yesterday, January 5, at the age of 27, run over in Guadarrama. Loud voice from the third amphitheater Maria!@Atleti pic.twitter.com/IfqwWbTPXA — Peña Atlética Adictos ATM P-13 (@Adictosatmp13) January 6, 2025

María Torres Rodrigo was a nurse by profession and a very loved person in the Peña Atlética Adictos ATM P-13, who has expressed her condolences: «Today is a sad day for the world of Atleti, and especially for our peña. We have learned that María died yesterday, January 5, at the age of 27, run over in Guadarrama. Loud voice from the third amphitheater, O María!