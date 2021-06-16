The bus driver who knocked down to death a 10-year-old girl who was crossing a pedestrian crossing on a scooter was arrested by decision of the Khimki City Court. About this on Wednesday, June 16, reported press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region.

In relation to the driver, at the request of the investigator, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention, writes RIAMO…

The accident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, June 15, in the city of Khimki on May 9 street. A 46-year-old commuter bus driver ran over a 10-year-old girl who was crossing the carriageway on a scooter on an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The girl died from her injuries at the scene, writes the city news agency “Moscow”…

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles, resulting in the death of a person, writes the TV channel “360”… The punishment under this article provides for up to five years in prison, the website writes. kp.ru…

As writes RT, the girl’s parents were at work during the emergency.

Earlier on June 16, the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region published a video from surveillance cameras, which captured the moment a bus hit a girl.