A cyclist riding on a road. Getty Images

The driver of the van that fatally ran over two cyclists last Tuesday in the Valencian town of Montserrat (Valencia) and then fled was arrested last night in Madrid, as sources from the Civil Guard have confirmed to this newspaper.

The 70- and 73-year-old cyclists died as a result of the collision that occurred while the van was overtaking around 8:45 a.m. on the CV-405, a road with a large influx of traffic and the regular presence of cyclists, which connects the municipalities. from Torrent and Montserrat. The first victim died right there, in the ditch, due to the impact, with nothing emergency medical services able to do. The second was able to be stabilized and transferred to the hospital, although a few hours later he died in La Fe.

A third cyclist who was with the group was unharmed and was able to tell some details about the accident, as well as the white van that had run over them. According to his version, the driver stopped a few meters ahead of the scene of the accident, but immediately resumed driving without helping the victims of the accident. Other eyewitnesses confirmed that the van had suffered significant damage to the front as a result of the collision.

The Civil Guard soon identified the driver of the van, who belongs to a delivery company in Quart de Poblet, according to the newspaper. Lift EMV. However, the escapee could not be arrested until last night in Madrid. The driver could face the crimes of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of the accident. In these cases, the offender’s situation is worsened if he undergoes a breathalyzer test and tests positive.

The surviving cyclist told the Civil Guard agents how the accident occurred and how he was saved by a few centimeters. “I heard a noise and the van passed by me and at that moment it catapulted my partner,” according to À Punt, regional television.

The Civil Guard, for the moment, has declined to give more details about the circumstances of the arrest and the identity of the detainee.