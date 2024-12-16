A home delivery food delivery man died early this Monday after a driver, who fled along with the co-pilot, lost control of a car he was driving through the district of Usera, according to reports from Madrid Emergencies. The Municipal Police arrested the pilot hours later, when he turned himself in at the Judicial Traffic Police Station.

The accident happened after 2:00 a.m. on Mirasierra Street and Cuesta Street. The driver of the vehicle has lost control, hitting a parked car, as well as several pieces of furniture such as a container. In the act, he hit the fatal victim of this incident, who was riding a bicycle in this same area.

Samur-Civil Protection has traveled to the scene of the events, which has confirmed the death of the cyclist without the possibility of resuscitation, with multiple trauma injuries, according to the emergency services.

The Madrid Fire Department also went to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle from the garden area where it had ended up. To do this, they have had to carry out extensive work to be able to remove a car that was parked and a bench that prevented the extraction of the damaged car. For their part, the Judicial Traffic Police officers have made a report of what happened, with the help of some witnesses, in order to reconstruct the succession of events.









The vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, has assured that “it is being investigated very intensively” and that they hope that “in the near future we will be able to have some more information”: “The Judicial Police of the Municipal Police have important clues.” From UGT they have expressed their “rejection of this event” and make themselves available to the family to “take the appropriate measures.”