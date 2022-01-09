Does life reward the one who does good without looking for something in return? An Uber driver could attest to this.

Davante Williams, 32, is an Uber driver who accepted a service from Washington, DC, to Williamsburg, Virginia.

It was about a teenager, whom he picked up at around 2:00 am Tuesday, after his train was canceled due to weather conditions in the region.

According to local media, they had traveled about 32 kilometers during the service, when he noticed there was a problem. It was an impressive traffic jam, which worried him. I was unaware that a severe monday winter storm it had created traffic congestion of up to 80 kilometers, with trees and power lines downed on alternate roads.

The man tried to reassure the minor, while they waited for a solution from the local authorities.

“She told me she was fine, but I could hear her talking on the phone with family and friends and I could see that she was exhausted,” she told CNN.

The man managed to reverse and return to Washington, but he was concerned for the safety of the minor, who was far from her family. She spoke with her parents and convinced them to put her in a hotel, which he paid for himself with their own money.

The next day he passed by it and, when the road was already clear, He resumed the route until he left it with a trusted friend of the family, who took care of her.

Minutes later, the young woman confirmed that she was safe at home and thanked him for not leaving her alone in the face of the difficult situation in that region at that time.

However, the matter did not stop there. Uber, as a company, learned the details of how one of its drivers did not abandon the young woman in a difficult situation.

As reported by the press of that country, Uber reimbursed the value of the service, which was for about 107 dollars (about 429,574 Colombian pesos), the payment of the hotel and he thanked him publicly for his work. “Not all heroes wear a cape “, the company said in a post on Twitter.

But the story did not end there.

To Williams They offered him a new job as a lead driver in Alto, a company that offers luxury carpool services in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington.

“DaVante is exactly the type of security and customer-centric leader we are looking for to help lead our presence in DC,” CNN revealed in a letter it received from the company.

The young man said that evaluates the proposal with interest because he works in other activities related to the real estate market.

TIME