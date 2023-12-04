The court decided to expel the Kia driver who crashed into a car with Basta from Russia

The driver of a Kia car, which crashed into a Mercedes-Maybach, in which rap artist Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) was returning from a concert in St. Petersburg, will be expelled from Russia. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Mash on the Moika”.

According to his information, the driver, whose last name is Kamolov, evaded leaving the country for almost three years. The Petrograd court of St. Petersburg also decided to fine him 5 thousand rubles.

The incident involving the black Maybach in which the artist was driving and a Kia occurred on December 3. Shortly after the accident, the rapper left the scene. As a result, no one was injured. His representatives clarified that Basta was sitting in the back seat of the Maybach at the time of the accident. After her, he walked towards the restaurant and then left in another car.