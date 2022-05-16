Irapuato, Guanajuato.- In the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato, was linked to the process Roberto Vallejo, 28 years oldfor having caused the vehicle accident in which five women from the LGBTQ+ community and a man who was driving the taxi in which the girls were boarding died, this happened on May 8, 2022. The driver and women died when they were hit by the truck that Roberto Vallejo was driving.

The facts:

On May 8, 2022, in Irapuato, Guanajuato, a drunk driver identified as Roberto Vallejo was driving through the streets of the strawberry city, he was showing violent acts against his sentimental partner for which she alerted the Emergency System, 911, calling and indicating that he needed help because he feared for his integrity, denounced, for what he asked help.

Given the situation, a deployment of security elements was implemented, which persecuted the black SUV that was driven by 28-year-old Roberto Vallejo, speeding while escaping from municipal police officers and passing a red light between 5 de Febrero Street and Casimiro Liceaga Avenue, caused the impact between the truck and a taxi.

Roberto Vallejo did not respect the stop at the intersection of both roads, which caused the vehicles to collide, the taxi with which he collided was providing the service of public transport to five women from the LGBTQ+ community, they had just left the bar ‘La Ingrata’, in Irapuato.

The crash took the lives of the five women and the taxi driver. Due to these facts, Roberto Vallejo was today linked to a trial by the crimes from: homicide, injuries and damages, will be in unofficial pretrial detention for three months, as ruled by the Control Judge in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Antonia Larios.

The hearing was resumed today in the city of Strawberry, at 11:12 a.m., and lasted a little over four hours. After this time, Judge Larios argued that sufficient evidence was collected to rule on the process. by Roberto Vallejo.

The investigation will have a three-month process, the next date for the next hearing will be August 15, 2022. In addition to the attacks of which he is accused, there are also those denounced by the woman who was on board in the truck with him and who accused him of violence, as well as merchants who suffered damage to their businesses due to the impact of the truck, in addition to the fact that the medical tests to which he underwent confirmed his drunken state.

Members of the LGBTIQ+ community manifested outside the Criminal Orality Courts of Irapuato, to demand that Roberto Vallejo be sentenced to the maximum sentence, since the strawberry city is in mourning for the departure of the victims of the road accident who were identified as: Melany, Paris, Trini, Ximena, Morado and the taxi driver.