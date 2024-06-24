In Sevastopol, a bus driver took people away from the beach for free after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A bus driver from Sevastopol named Alexander took about 300 people from the beach for free after a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He made about three flights there and back, the man said in an interview with reporters.

According to him, he was driving towards Uchkuevka, the beach. While driving down, explosions were heard. When he got to the place, people “with round eyes, scared” began to run out of there. Alexander acted according to the situation. When asked if this was his initiative, he answered positively. In the first minutes, the man made the decision himself, then he informed his superiors, who supported him.

“I told the management that I got the money from them [пассажиров с пляжа, который был под обстрелом] I’m not going to take it. Well, that’s stupid, in my opinion. From the management side it’s the same. He [начальник] He confirmed everything: what money,” the driver noted. The seriously wounded, he pointed out, were taken away by ambulance, while he simply took away frightened people. They were in a state of shock.

Not by any means [не был готов]. He worked and worked, and that’s it. It’s clear that sometimes they shoot, you prepare for anything Alexandera bus driver carrying people out in Sevastopol

Alexander took out about 300 people

As Baza writes, the man took people to Zakharov Square and returned back to the beach. According to Alexander, he made several “walks” and took out about 300 people – until the last visitor. Some of the victims during the shelling hid in a nearby cafe – as Alexander told the publication, he saw many wounded children being carried out from there.

“Of course, I don’t consider myself a hero; I helped in any way I could,” concluded the bus driver.

Eyewitnesses spoke about the situation on the beach after the APU strike

Medic Irina, who came to Crimea on vacation from Moscow, was with her family at the hotel at the time of the attack. When she learned about the situation on the beach, she headed there. By that time, officers from the operational services had already arrived in Uchkuevka. According to her, panic began on the beach, but by the time the evacuation began, everyone consolidated and helped each other. Two children were lost on the beach after the APU strike, she said.

Irina added that after fragments of the American ATACMS missile fell on the beach, the men helped doctors load the wounded into ambulances.

In turn, female security guard Tamara Mishekova shared that after the rocket attack, locals helped the wounded while waiting for an ambulance. According to the Russian woman, there was a commotion on the beach in Uchkuevka after rocket fragments fell. Rescuers also helped the victims – one of them had a hand injury.

Four people were killed in the attack

A Ukrainian Armed Forces rocket exploded over the beach in Sevastopol on the afternoon of June 23. Air defense systems shot down five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads over the city. According to the latest data, the victims of the attack were four people, two of whom were children, and another 151 were injured.

According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Crimea.