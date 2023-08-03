What could have been a catastrophe turned out wonderfully well in Wijhe. A motorist came to a stop exactly on the level crossing of the Rijksstraatweg (N337), while a train was approaching. The driver managed to stop the train just in time.

The car collided with another vehicle at the level crossing and after the collision came to a stop exactly on the track. There were no injuries, only material damage. It is not known whether the barriers had already been lowered at the time of the collision.

“The train is standing still, there has been no collision with it. The occupants got out of the car in time,” said police spokesman Sigrid Passchier after the first report.

Well finished

ProRail spokesman Aldert Baas says that things have been cut short on the track between Wijhe and Zwolle. “The train barely came to a stop. The driver did a good job and he pressed the brakes for time. That must have been a real shock, luckily it ended well.” He estimates the distance between the train and the stationary car to be ‘about ten meters’. See also SpaceX will test space bus for possibly 100 people on Monday, largest rocket ever launched

Due to the deployment of the emergency services, there were no trains between Olst and Zwolle after 10.15 am. “First the car has to be off the track. After that, the level crossing must be checked”, said Baas initially. After an initial inspection, the damage is not too bad, only a shock fence is damaged.

Blessing in disguise

The level crossing at Rijksstraatweg was temporarily closed. Traffic had to take into account delays on the main road between Zwolle and Wijhe. As an alternative, NS reported that taxi buses were running between Zwolle and Wijhe.

It is now difficult for NS spokesperson Rob Hageman to find out who the heroic train driver is. ,,Firstly because he or she is on his way, must not be disturbed and has his mobile switched off. But in addition, the driver may have to go to another train if there is a delay, for example. Such a thing is research and even then contact will only succeed later, when the shift has ended.” See also Russian secret service arrests US journalists

Hageman does speak of a ‘luck in an accident’: ,,The stretch of track there is straight for a long time. As a result, a trained driver can see from a great distance whether there is anything on the track.” According to him, depending on the speed and the traffic, a train quickly needs 600 to 1200 meters to come to a complete stop.

The damaged fence at the level crossing. © ProRail/ Jarno Bakker



The level crossing of the Rijksstraatweg (N337) near Wijhe. © Google Maps







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.