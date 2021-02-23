San Lorenzo did not have a good game against Colón on Monday night. They lost 0-2 as a visitor and the fans of the Cyclone they began to criticize the lack of good play and performance of their team. The Romero brothers did not start the game from the beginning, as in the debut against Arsenal de Sarandí, and that is striking for the fans who cry out for their presence.

This is the case of the renowned television host, Rodolfo Barili, what was in charge of letting Diego Dabove know his opinion through his social networks. And so he echoed the strong San Lorenzo claim, asking the former Argentinos Juniors coach to change the decision not to incorporate the Romero brothers from the starting eleven as soon as possible.

“Ay Dabobe (sic).! How good it would be if you understood quickly that we are no longer up to the whims of enlightened leaders“began the complaint of the television host. And he added: “20 minutes for the Romeros? Where else is football on this campus?”

Diego Dabove was heavily criticized for not including the Romero brothers from the starting eleven. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

It is that with the Paraguayans on the court, the collective and individual performance is increasing, and in those minutes the best of the team was seen. Therefore, many fans of the club complained on the networks about the coach’s decision to give priority to reinforcements without much time in the institution, such as Melano and Troyansky, above the two figures who came with a very good performance in previous matches. Among them stood out the renowned television host who also did not agree with the coach.

Ay Dabobe! How good it would be if you understood quickly that we are no longer up to the whims of enlightened leaders. 20 minutes the Romero? Where else is football on this campus of @San Lorenzo ?

Come on cyclone! Bank in all. Bank time and processes, but there are things that are difficult to understand – Rodolfo Barili (@barilirodolfo) February 23, 2021

However, he trusts that his team will settle down, as does his coach, and he banked the project: “Come on Cyclone, bank in all. Bank time and processes. But there are things that are hard to understand“, he finished.

Beyond the complaint about social networks, the world of San Lorenzo does not understand how it was that the Romero brothers were the ones who paid for the broken dishes after the departure of Mariano Soso, especially considering that they were the two best footballers in the short process of the Rosario coach, with the majority of assists and goals. Perhaps, time will put everything in its place. At the moment, Ángel and Óscar are substitutes in a team that is conspicuous by its absence.

