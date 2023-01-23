If the visor of an F1 driver’s helmet is no bigger than 30 centimeters why would you need to de-ice a wider area of ​​the windscreen? After all, you can’t reach 300 km/h with an Opel Meriva. This driver took to the road in Eindhoven yesterday with a peephole the size of about an A3.

“During the morning shift yesterday, this driver caught our attention. However, he did not understand the reason for the stop. He was firmly convinced that his sight was sufficient, “says local police officer Thom on his Instagram. The driver will be fined 250 euros plus 9 euros as administrative costs.

The driver makes up a ruse

The driver seems to be working on a plan to get out of the fine. He clears the windows of ice and then takes another photo. The agent writes: ‘Nevertheless, he felt it necessary to take a photo as “counter evidence” after he had removed most of the ice.’ The public prosecutor will probably get this photo on the mat.