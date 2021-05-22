In Korolev, Moscow Region, a Range Rover driver opened fire from a car and injured two pedestrians. He did not want to give way to them, REN TV reports.

The conflict began on the evening of May 21, when two adults and a child were crossing the road along the pedestrian crossing on Oktyabrskaya Street. Eyewitnesses noted that the car did not slow down in front of pedestrians and almost ran into people. In response, one of them hit the car with a scooter, after which the driver opened the door and started shooting.

According to preliminary data, two men were injured. They received medical assistance. The police are working with the participants in the incident.

