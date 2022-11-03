The driver of the truck that crushed the taxi in the center of Moscow, Pivovar, asked everyone for forgiveness

Truck driver Vyacheslav Pivovar, who crushed a taxi in the center of Moscow, asked everyone for forgiveness. This is reported RIA News.

“I sincerely repent before everyone for my deeds, I ask God to forgive me. I want to repent before all my relatives for my deeds, I didn’t want this, ”said a 27-year-old man before a meeting of the Tagansky court, who arrested a participant in a fatal accident on the street in 1905 for two months.

The man will be in jail until January 2. He was charged under article 264 (“Violation by a person driving a car of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, associated with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in the death of two persons through negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The accident happened on the morning of November 2. The truck crashed into a taxi at high speed, which parked on a special marking behind the bus. As a result, the passenger car was crushed by two vehicles. The driver and passenger of the taxi were killed.

The truck’s brakes failed as a possible cause of the accident. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested.