The driver of the Porsche Cayenne, who in Yekaterinburg forced the police to give chase with shooting and rammed a number of cars in the courtyard of the house, commented on the incident. His comment after the arrest is at the disposal of Izvestia on Saturday, July 22.

On the footage, the man claims that he did not try to hide from the traffic police, but only tested the car.

“I decided to try, they will catch up – they won’t catch up. Caught up. I just experimented with how the car behaves after repair, ”the driver explained.

The driver also claims to have been driving while sober.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Izvestia, as a result of the incident, three traffic police patrol cars and six civilians, including the foreign car of the suspect, were damaged. The exact material damage is established. Administrative materials have already been drawn up under Part 2 of Art. 12.25 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure to comply with legal requirements to stop the vehicle), under Art. 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer) and according to Article 12.12 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (traffic for a prohibiting traffic light).

Earlier that day, traffic police officers used service weapons against the driver of a foreign car in the Pionersky district of Yekaterinburg. Several crews tried to stop the car in the courtyard of a multi-storey residential building at once, but the foreign car continued to move, damaging several parked cars. As a result, law enforcement officers had to open fire on the wheels of the car. At the wheel of a sports crossover was a previously convicted citizen Andrey Sh., born in 1977, a native of the city of Alapaevsk