The driver of a passenger car that crashed into a school bus died in a hospital in the Tyumen region. This is reported by the regional traffic police.

The accident occurred on the morning of May 12 on the 311th km of the federal highway Yekaterinburg – Tyumen. It was preliminary established that the 62-year-old school bus driver did not miss the Lada when turning around, as a result of which the passenger car crashed into a vehicle carrying children, writes Megatyumen.ru.

A 20-year-old resident of Tugulym (Sverdlovsk region) was driving the Lada. The young man was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, the portal was told. “Our town” in the traffic police.

There were 24 students on the bus at the time of the collision. All of them were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The circumstances of the incident are established. The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the accident.

