“What happened to me is that I’m not used to drinking.” With these words, the 34-year-old driver summed up the terrible accident that he caused, after hitting a bus shelter in Neptuno Square. He was already doing it in the hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition suffering from a head injury. Since then, the Municipal Police has guarded his room as a detainee, a place from which he will leave, when he is discharged, to enter directly into provisional prison.

This is what the judge has ordered, after examining all the evidence collected. Among them, those of alcohol and drugs collected in blood, which have produced a devastating result: the driver, of Spanish origin, has given 1.89 grams per liter of alcohol in blood, which is almost four times the limit allowed while driving. ; and has also tested positive for drugs.

The accident took place last Friday, around three in the morning, after the driver lost control of his vehicle in the direction of Atocha and crashed into the EMT marquee. As a result of the brutal impact, one of those run over, 25 years old, died on the spot, while a second had to be taken to the hospital with advance notice suffering from multiple fractures in his trunk and legs. A third who was returning home from work was able to get out of the way in time and was unharmed.

The driver was accompanied in the car by another man, who also emerged unharmed; They were moving faster than allowed, and according to the first data collected by the members of the Judicial Traffic Police Station, it is likely that they returned after a Christmas dinner. Tourism had all the papers in order. In total, he will be charged with four crimes, homicide due to serious recklessness, serious injuries, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.









It should be remembered that in Spain it is allowed to circulate with a level that does not exceed 0.5 g/l of alcohol in the blood, which means that the detainee practically quadrupled it. An amount, 1.89 g/l, which in exhaled air would reach half, around 0.90 milligrams per liter, according to the police sources consulted. Driving with an alcohol level greater than 0.60 mg/l in exhaled air or 1.2 g/l in blood is already considered a crime against road safety.

black point

After the accident, the City Hall Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and proceeded to repair the damage to the marquee, which the next day was found fenced and without half of the windows. At that same point in Neptuno Square, another 15-year-old boy was fatally hit by a vehicle that was also traveling at high speed while waiting with his father.

«On December 9, 2016, a heartless person took the life of my dear son Iván, who was 15 years old. He killed him because he was driving while consuming cocaine, alcohol and psychotropic drugs, and at a speed that was three times the maximum permitted speed. “Iván was waiting at the bus stop and he ran over him,” the teenager’s mother said then. The woman denounced that “four years were not enough” for a man who drove a stolen car, tested positive for alcohol and drugs and was traveling at 130 kilometers per hour along the Paseo del Prado.

Iván was hit by a driver with a 34-page police record file. Eight years later, the context in this black point on Neptune is different, but the consequences leave another painful ending.